The Ravens signed Ward to their 53-man roster Monday, Clifton Brown of the team's official site reports.

With Tony Jefferson suffering a season-ending knee injury in Sunday's win against the Steelers, the Ravens elected to fill the void on their roster with Ward. The 25-year-old suited up in three games for the Colts this season already, logging 29 defensive snaps. Ward is in line for a similar depth role across the Baltimore front barring injuries.