Ravens' Jihad Ward: Questionable for Thursday
Ward (elbow) is questionable for Thursday's contest against the Jets, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.
Ward practiced in full Wednesday after logging back-to-back limited sessions to begin the week, so he appears to be trending in the right direction to suit up versus the Jets on Thursday. If the 2016 second-round pick is indeed able to take the field Week 15, he stands to handle his usual 50-plus percent snap share on defense.
