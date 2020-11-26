Ward was placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list Thursday, Aaron Wilson of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Ward's addition to the reserve/COVID-19 list brings Baltimore's current total to 10 players, as he joins Calais Campbell, Pernell McPhee and Brandon Williams as the only defensive players among the group. The 26-year-old hasn't made an appearance since Week 6, but in that matchup against Philadelphia, he recorded his first sack of 2020. Ward has just one special-teams snap all season, but he's fielded an average of 28.5 defensive snaps per game over his six outings.