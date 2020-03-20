Ravens' Jihad Ward: Sticking in Baltimore
Ward signed a one-year contract with the Ravens on Friday, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Ward secured a rotational role in Baltimore's linebacker corps upon joining the team midway through the 2019 regular season, regularly handling a 50-plus percent snap share. He projects to handle similar duties for the 2020 campaign, which would keep him off the radar in IDP formats.
