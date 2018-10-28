Smith (groin) is active for Sunday's Week 8 tilt against the Panthers.

This was fully expected, as the team had announced that Smith would start on Friday. The veteran corner will look to help the Ravens slow down Cam Newton and a wide receiver corps that will count Devin Funchess, D.J. Moore, Curtis Samuel and Jarius Wright as its top four options Sunday with Torrey Smith (knee) sidelined.

More News
Our Latest Stories