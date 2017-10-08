Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Active for Sunday
Smith (Achilles) is officially active for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Smith was listed as questionable but this was expected after head coach John Harbaugh indicated Friday he would be able to play. Smith and Brandon Carr will likely continue in their starting roles at cornerback for the Ravens on Sunday.
