Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Active for Week 5
RotoWire Staff
Oct 11, 2020
1 min read
Smith (knee) will suit up in Sunday's game against the Bengals.
Smith played through the knee injury in last week's win over Washington, and it appears he'll do so again for Week 5. Smith will play a key nickel and depth role for the
Ravens on Sunday, backing up starters Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey More News
