Smith (back) will suit up in Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Smith's availability is great news for the team's secondary, as he game into the game questionable after not suiting up in Friday's practice. Look for Smith to handle his usual starting role at cornerback, but with T.Y. Hilton (groin) sidelined, Smith will be tasked with slowing down Zach Pascal and Michael Pittman who will be thrust into the starting lineup for the Colts in two-wide sets.