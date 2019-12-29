Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Available Sunday
Smith (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.
While Smith's groin injury won't impact his availability for the regular-season finale, the cornerback isn't guaranteed to have as sizable of a role in the defensive backfield like he usually does. Since the Ravens have already clinched the AFC's No. 1 overall seed, coach John Harbaugh likely just wants to escape a meaningless Week 17 game with all his key players intact for the postseason. Expect a heavy rotation at cornerback, with depth options like Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall most likely in line for their most substantial snap counts of the season.
