Play

Smith (groin) is active for Sunday's game against the Steelers.

While Smith's groin injury won't impact his availability for the regular-season finale, the cornerback isn't guaranteed to have as sizable of a role in the defensive backfield like he usually does. Since the Ravens have already clinched the AFC's No. 1 overall seed, coach John Harbaugh likely just wants to escape a meaningless Week 17 game with all his key players intact for the postseason. Expect a heavy rotation at cornerback, with depth options like Anthony Averett and Iman Marshall most likely in line for their most substantial snap counts of the season.

More News

Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em

Compete for Cash Start a Pool
Our Latest Stories
Compete for $5,000
Pick Playoff Games & Play for Cash
PLAY
Start a Pool
Invite & Compete Against Your Friends