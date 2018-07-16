Smith (Achilles) does not appear on the Ravens' Physically Unable to Perform list in advance of training camp, ESPN's Jamison Hensley reports.

Smith has made remarkably swift progress in his recovery from a torn Achilles considering the cornerback was only about six months removed from surgery before he was cleared to participate in individual drills during June's mandatory minicamp. The Ravens' decision to not place him on the PUP list is yet another positive development for Smith, though it's not certain that he'll be a full participant from the outset of training camp, which opens July 19. If he's not, Marlon Humphrey is the obvious candidate to take Smith's place with the first-team defense.