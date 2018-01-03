Smith (Achilles) was officially reinstated by the NFL on Monday after completing a four-game suspension.

Smith wouldn't have played in any of the Ravens' final four games after tearing his Achilles' tendon in early December, so the suspension only amounted to the cornerback missing a few paychecks. The 29-year-old remains in the early stages of his rehab from a serious injury and is uncertain to be available for the start of the 2018 campaign.