Smith (hip) has been labeled as questionable for Sunday's Week 2 matchup with the Texans.

After being held out of Wednesday's practice, Smith was able to log limited workloads in the subsequent two days. Thus, he is looking like a true game-time decision at this point. If he ends up having to sit it out, look for Tavon Young and Anthony Averett to see a slight increase in snaps providing depth in the secondary.