Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Could hit IR
Smith (knee) could be placed on IR with a designated to return label, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Coach John Harbaugh referred to Smith's chances of hitting IR as possible but not probable. The starting cornerback suffered a sprained MCL during Sunday's win over Miami and appears likely to miss a few weeks, but he's expected to retake the field during the regular season. In any case, Brandon Carr and Anthony Averett both stand to see increased snaps while Smith is sidelined.
