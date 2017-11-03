Smith (Achilles) was a full participant at Thursday's practice.

Smith watched Wednesday's practice from the sideline, but it appears the team was just exercising caution. Although he has been a regular on the injury report this season, the 29-year-old has yet to miss a contest. Look for him to continue that trend in Week 9 barring any setbacks.

