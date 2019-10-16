Smith (knee) will work out in individual drills Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.

Smith hasn't practiced since injuring his knee in Week 1. The Ravens don't need to rush Smith back after acquiring Marcus Peters via trade from the Rams, but Smith appears to have a shot at playing Sunday against the Ravens if he stays on the field all week. However, it's more likely they keep him sidelined until after the bye week with a daunting matchup against the Patriots in Week 9.

