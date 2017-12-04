Smith (Achilles) will receive a four-game suspension Monday for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

According to Schefter, Smith was apparently aware of the pending suspension prior to Sunday's victory over the Lions, during which he suffered a torn Achilles. With season-ending surgery likely on tap for Smith, he won't appeal the suspension and will begin serving the ban in Week 14. That will allow Smith to open the 2018 campaign in good standing, assuming his recovery from the Achilles injury doesn't keep him off the field for the start of next season. Rookie first-round pick Marlon Humphrey is expected to replace Smith in the starting lineup for the Ravens' final four regular-season contests.