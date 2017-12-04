Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Handed four-game suspension
Smith (Achilles) will receive a four-game suspension Monday for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing substances, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
According to Schefter, Smith was apparently aware of the pending suspension prior to Sunday's victory over the Lions, during which he suffered a torn Achilles. With season-ending surgery likely on tap for Smith, he won't appeal the suspension and will begin serving the ban in Week 14. That will allow Smith to open the 2018 campaign in good standing, assuming his recovery from the Achilles injury doesn't keep him off the field for the start of next season. Rookie first-round pick Marlon Humphrey is expected to replace Smith in the starting lineup for the Ravens' final four regular-season contests.
More News
-
Early Week 14 Waiver Wire
Doug Martin has been a disappointment all season, and his injury may have opened up an opportunity...
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...