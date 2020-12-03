Smith was forced out of Wednesday's loss to the Steelers due to a groin injury, Daniel Oyefusi of the Baltimore Sun reports.
Smith was forced out of Wednesday's loss in the second quarter, and he was quickly ruled out for the remainder of the divisional contest. The veteran cornerback will look to get healthy in time for next Tuesday's game against the Cowboys.
