Smith (shoulder/ribs) has agreed to a one-year contract extension worth up to $5 million with the Ravens, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith was set to hit free agency this offseason, but his quality of play throughout the 2020 campaign has convinced the Ravens to bring him back for an 11th straight season. Though no longer counter upon as a lockdown option, the veteran cornerback plays a key rotational role in Baltimore's secondary. However, injuries have sidelined him four of the last seven games.