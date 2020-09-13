The Ravens added Smith to their injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Browns, listing him as questionable with back spasms.

Smith's shaky health likely explains why Baltimore promoted another secondary player in Jordan Richards from its practice squad Saturday. A final call on Smith's status will arrive approximately 90 minutes prior to the 1 p.m. ET kickoff, when the Ravens reveal their inactive list. Though Smith doesn't fill a starting role for Baltimore at this stage of his career, the 32-year-old is a valued contributor thanks to his ability to play multiple spots in the secondary.