Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Limited in practice
Smith was limited in Thursday's practice due to a groin injury, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.
Smith appears to have emerged from Week 16's win over the Browns nursing a groin injury. The veteran cornerback isn't yet in any danger of missing time, though the Ravens could opt to take a cautious approach to his health and rest him Week 17, given that the team has already secured the AFC's top playoff seed.
