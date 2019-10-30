Smith (knee) was a limited participant at practice Wednesday.

Smith has been sidelined since the season opener by the MCL injury but he finished last week as a limited practice participant and continues that trend this week. It's unclear if the 31-year-old will be ready for Sunday's game against the Patriots, but he appears to be nearing his return to game action.

