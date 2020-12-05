Smith (groin) is questionable for Tuesday's game against the Cowboys.
Smith suffered this injury in Wednesday's loss to the Steelers. He wasn't able to practice Saturday, putting him on the wrong track for Tuesday's matchup. Meanwhile, Tramon Williams (thigh) is questionable while Davonta Harris (thigh) is questionable, leaving Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters as the only cornerbacks with clean bills of health for Week 13.
