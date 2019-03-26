Ravens' Jimmy Smith: May stay in Baltimore
General manager Eric DeCosta suggested Smith will stay with the Ravens for the final season of his contract, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.
Baltimore has impressive depth in the secondary and can free up $9.5 million in cap space if Smith is gone before Week 1. While he may still be a part of the plan for 2019, it won't come as any surprise if the 30-year-old cornerback ultimately is traded or released. The Ravens have three other proven corners in Marlon Humphrey, Brandon Carr and Tavon Young, with youngsters Anthony Averett and Maurice Canady waiting in the wings.
