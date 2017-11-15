Smith (Achilles) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jeff Zrebiec of the Baltimore Sun reports.

Smith has been slowed by an Achilles injury since Week 4. Him not practicing Wednesday could very well be an effort by the Ravens to keep him fresh for Sunday's tilt with the Packers, which is a likely proposition considering Smith is yet to miss a game this season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories