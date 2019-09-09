Smith's MRI showed he has a sprained MCL, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

There was fear Smith may have suffered a serious injury, so a sprain is favorable news. There isn't a timeline for when Smith will be back into game form, but he'll need a quick recovery to be ready for Week 2's game versus the Cardinals. If Smith can't go, Brandon Carr and Anthony Averett are both expected to see an increase in snaps during his absence.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories