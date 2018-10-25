Ravens' Jimmy Smith: No practice Wednesday
Smith (groin) sat out Wednesday's practice, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.
Smith seemingly injured his groin during Sunday's matchup with the Saints, though the extent of his injury is unknown. The 30-year-old cornerback has totaled six tackles in the three games he's played in since returning from a four-game suspension.
