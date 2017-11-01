Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Not practicing Wednesday
Smith (Achilles) isn't practicing Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN reports.
Smith has been a regular sight on the injury report since early October due to an undisclosed Achilles injury, though he's yet to miss a single game this season. Smith's participation in practice Thursday and Friday should clarify his availability for Sunday's game in Tennessee.
More News
-
Time to deal these running backs
These six running backs are going to see their value fall in the next couple of weeks. Sell...
-
SportsLine: Sit Wentz, not Richardson
Advanced computer model says bench Carson Wentz and start Paul Richardson.
-
End-of-bench stash power rankings
Struggling with who deserves the last couple of spots on your roster? Check out the stash power...
-
What You Missed: D.J. in doubt
Tuesday's trade deadline dominated the headlines, but that wasn't all that happened. Here's...
-
Week 9 Rankings Breakdown
With a legitimately exciting trade deadline passed, Chris Towers takes a look at our expert...
-
Week 9 QB rankings
Has Deshaun Watson done enough to prove he belongs among the best quarterbacks in Fantasy?...