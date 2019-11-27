Play

Smith registered three tackles (all solo), one sack, one pass defensed and an interception in Monday's 45-6 win over the Rams.

Smith turned in his best performance of the season as the Ravens' defense rallied around the momentum gathered by quarterback Lamar Jackson and company on the offensive side of the ball. Smith has at least three tackles and one pass defensed in four straight games.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories