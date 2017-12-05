The Ravens officially placed Smith (Achilles) on injured reserve Monday.

Smith will thus finish out the season on IR while simultaneously serving the four-game suspension he was handed Monday for a violation of the league's policy on performance-enhancing substances. His loss is huge for the Ravens, as Smith was one of the team's best players and will finish the season as Pro Football Focus' 10th-highest graded corner in pass coverage. In fact, Smith's absence was immediately felt once he left Sunday's victory over the Lions, as Marvin Jones -- who previously didn't do much of anything -- then went on to catch two passes of at least 40 yards on rookie Marlon Humphrey. Humphrey will presumably replace Smith in the starting lineup going forward.