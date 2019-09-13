Play

Smith (knee) won't play in Sunday's game versus the Cardinals.

Considering the Ravens contemplated placing Smith on injured reserve, it's not surprising that he won't play Week 2. The Ravens' secondary is depleted enough with Smith out, and Marlon Humphrey (back) is also listed as questionable. Expect Brandon Carr and Anthony Averett to both have large roles regardless of Humphrey's health.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories
    Parlay Pick'em
    Take your shot at $1,000,000
    PLAY
    College Pick'em
    Compete for $1,000 each week