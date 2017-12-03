Smith is out for the year after tearing his Achilles in Sunday's game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Smith has been playing through an Achilles injury since early October, it seems as though the tendon finally gave way in Sunday's contest. Similar to Richard Sherman, who also played through a chunk of the season with a hurt Achilles before tearing it, the NFL will lose one of its best corners with Smith done for the year. Marlon Humphrey is in line to get extended snaps at corner for the remainder of the 2017 campaign.