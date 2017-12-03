Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Out for year with torn Achilles
Smith is out for the year after tearing his Achilles in Sunday's game against the Lions, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Smith has been playing through an Achilles injury since early October, it seems as though the tendon finally gave way in Sunday's contest. Similar to Richard Sherman, who also played through a chunk of the season with a hurt Achilles before tearing it, the NFL will lose one of its best corners with Smith done for the year. Marlon Humphrey is in line to get extended snaps at corner for the remainder of the 2017 campaign.
More News
-
Week 13 Rankings Analysis
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Injury Report Update
The injury report for Week 13 is loaded with big names. Check out the latest updates before...
-
Week 13 DFS plays
Heath Cummings says you're probably going to want some Chargers in your lineup this week in...
-
Jamey's top sleepers for Week 13
With just one week left until the Fantasy playoffs, Jamey Eisenberg targets some sleepers to...
-
SportsLine: Sit Big Ben, not Roberts
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts all season tells you who to sit and...
-
What you missed: Cowboys show signs
Chris Towers takes a look at everything that happened around the league on Thursday, including...