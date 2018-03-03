Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Progressing in rehab from torn Achilles
Smith is making strong progress in his recovery from a torn Achilles tendon in December, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports. "I see Jimmy. He's there (at the team facility) because he's rehabbing. I see him in the building. He's telling me he's doing very well," said Ravens general manager Ozzie Newsome.
The 29-year-old has spent the offseason rehabbing at the team facility, but it's still too early to tell whether Smith will be a full-go by training camp or even the start of the 2018 season. Zrebiec noted that Newsome is concerned with Smith's recovery along with second-year corner Jaylen Hill's rehab from a torn ACL, which could have an influence on Baltimore's offseason plans in the secondary. Smith's timeline should come into clearer focus as the offseason progresses, but if there's any chance that he'll be limited in training camp or later, Baltimore may need to take a long look at its cornerback personnel and plan accordingly.
