Smith (Achlles) is listed as questionable for Monday's game against the Texans, Jeff Zrebiec of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Smith has put in limited practice reps since sustaining the injury Week 4, but he has yet to miss a game this season. The 29-year-old should continue that trend this week after putting in a full practice session Saturday.

