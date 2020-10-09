site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
section: | slug: ravens-jimmy-smith-questionable-for-sunday-454989 | sport: football | route: article_single_fantasy |
6-keys: media/fantasynews/nfl/reg/free/stories
Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Questionable for Sunday
By
RotoWire Staff
1 min read
Smith (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game against the Bengals.
The veteran cornerback played through the knee injury in Week 4 against Washington and appears set to do so again Sunday. Smith has 12 total tackles through four games.
More News
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
-
• by RotoWire Staff
Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Enter Parlay Pick’em for your shot at the $20,000 season prize & weekly cash prizes.
Our Latest Stories
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Dave Richard
• 8 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 4 min read
Jamey Eisenberg
• 5 min read
CBS Sports Staff
• 3 min read
Chris Towers
• 13 min read