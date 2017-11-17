Smith (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.

Smith's only practice reps this week came in a limited session Friday, but the injury has bothered him for the better part of the season and still has yet to miss a game. The 29-year-old should be expected to play until the Ravens indicate otherwise, which would see Marlon Humphrey and Maurice Candy see increased snaps at cornerback.

