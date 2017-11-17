Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Questionable for Sunday
Smith (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Packers.
Smith's only practice reps this week came in a limited session Friday, but the injury has bothered him for the better part of the season and still has yet to miss a game. The 29-year-old should be expected to play until the Ravens indicate otherwise, which would see Marlon Humphrey and Maurice Candy see increased snaps at cornerback.
More News
-
Week 11 Lineup Cheat Sheet
Lineup decisions are more crucial than ever. Dave Richard breaks down the matchups, stats and...
-
What you missed: Mariota struggles
The Titans were blown out on Thursday Night Football, as Marcus Mariota's disappointing season...
-
Best Week 11 streaming options
Heath Cummings is advising streaming Blake Bortles and Marcedes Lewis in Week 11.
-
Week 11 Rankings
Chris Towers takes a deeper dive into our expert rankings for Week 11.
-
What you missed: Keenum still starting
Chris Towers breaks down all the latest news from a busy Wednesday around the NFL.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
The Dolphins defense has been running on empty lately, and the Bucs' Doug Martin is due for...