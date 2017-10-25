Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Questionable for Thursday
Smith (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Thursday's game against the Dolphins.
The Ravens have labeled Smith as questionable with the same Achilles injury prior to each of the last two games, with cornerback suiting up on both occasions. With no considerable setback having been reported, it seems likely he'll be able to play yet again Thursday.
