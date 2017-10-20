Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Questionable for Week 7
Smith (Achilles) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Vikings, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Of the 10 players the Ravens are listing as questionable for the Week 7 matchup, Smith may be one of the less likelier options to suit up once Sunday arrives. After missing practices Wednesday and Thursday, Smith was only able to log a limited session Friday. Rookie Marlon Humphrey would likely rank as the top candidate to enter the starting lineup if Smith is unable to give it a go this weekend.
