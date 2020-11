Smith (back) did not practice Friday and is questionable for Sunday's game in Indianapolis, Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic reports.

Smith's injury status will merit close monitoring, given that he's started four of Baltimore's last five games. The Colts are expected to be without top wideout T.Y. Hilton (groin), a potential hint that the Ravens will have to focus more on shutting down the ground game than the aerial attack Sunday.