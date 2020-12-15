site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Ready for MNF
Smith (groin) is active for Monday's game versus the Browns.
The Ravens' secondary is at full strength for Monday's crucial divisional bout. Smith will operate as the slot cornerback, while Marlon Humphrey and Marcus Peters man the outside.
