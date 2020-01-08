Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Ready to face Titans
Smith (groin) was a full participant in Wednesday's practice, Erik Bacharach of The Tennessean reports.
Smith didn't practice Tuesday due to non-injury reasons, and he's now shed any doubts about his health by returning to action without limitations Wednesday. The veteran cornerback is on track to play his usual key role in Baltimore's secondary during Saturday's playoff tilt against Tennessee.
