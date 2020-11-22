Smith (ankle) is active for Sunday's matchup against the Titans.
Smith seemingly showed enough in pregame to get the nod for Week 11 after contributing limited sessions in practice Thursday and Friday. A 10-year veteran with all 10 of his NFL seasons spent in Baltimore, Smith's first inactive designation of the season came last Sunday night against the Patriots. Now clear, the Colorado product has an opportunity to continue what has been a strong year in coverage thus far. He's allowing just a 45.2 percent completion rate, with no touchdowns surrendered over 31 targets thrown his way this season.