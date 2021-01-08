Smith (shoulder/ribs) was a limited participant during Thursday's practice, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.
Smith hasn't suited up since Week 14, and his status remains tentative for Sunday's wild-card showdown against the Titans. He'll have one more practice session Friday to demonstrate where he stands before potentially being handed an injury designation heading into the weekend. Marlon Humphrey (shoulder), too, is dealing with an injury at the cornerback position, logging a limited session Thursday after sitting out Wednesday.