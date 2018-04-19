Head coach John Harbaugh said Smith (Achilles) is on schedule in his recovery and could possibly be ready for the start of training camp,Sarah Ellison of the Ravens' official site reports.

Smith dealt with Achilles soreness for most of the 2017 season before the Achilles finally ruptured in December. Reports on his recovery continue to be encouraging, but it seems a little optimistic for Harbaugh to think Smith will be full-go for training camp in late July or early August considering the cornerback will only be about seven months removed from surgery at that point. While a return for Week 1 seems more realistic, even that notion isn't a guarantee. However, even if Smith isn't ready for the season opener, the Ravens will still have Brandon Carr and 2017 first-rounder Marlon Humphrey at cornerback -- a duo that's still better than other starting tandems across the league.