The Ravens fear that Smith (Achilles) may be facing a multi-week suspension for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, Jeff Zriebec of the Baltimore Athletic reports.

Smith is reportedly appealing the suspension, but this could be a significant blow to Baltimore's defense, as Smith has been one of the league's more underrated cornerbacks over the past few seasons. If Smith does end up missing time, 2017 first-rounder Marlon Humphrey will presumably step into a larger role from the outset of the upcoming campaign.