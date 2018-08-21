The Ravens fear that Smith (Achilles) may be facing a multi-week suspension for a violation of the league's personal conduct policy, Jeff Zriebec of the Baltimore Athletic reports.

Smith is reportedly appealing the suspension, but this could be a significant blow to Baltimore's defense, as Smith has been one of the league's more underrated cornerbacks over the past few seasons. If Smith does end up missing time, 2017 first-rounder Marlon Humphrey will presumably step into a larger role from the outset of the upcoming campaign.

More News
Our Latest Stories
  • andrew-luck.jpg

    TE Tiers 4.0

    Trey Burton and Jimmy Graham reeled in touchdowns and interest from Fantasy owners in the second...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    WR Tiers 4.0

    Youth is being served across the NFL -- especially in the passing game. Dave Richard's latest...

  • andrew-luck.jpg

    RB Tiers 4.0

    Two weeks of preseason games are in the books, and running backs are making their moves across...