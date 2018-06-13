Ravens' Jimmy Smith: Returns to individual drills
Smith (Achilles) did individual drills Wednesday, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports.
Smith, who tore his Achilles on Dec. 3, hadn't made an on-field appearance this offseason until Wednesday. His return suggests he's on track for the start of training camp in late July, shortly after his 30th birthday. Smith has been Baltimore's top corner for most of his career, but he's played more than 12 games just twice in seven seasons.
