Smith (knee) is active for Sunday's game against the Patriots.

Smith hasn't played since suffering an MCL sprain in Week 1 against the Dolphins. It'll be interesting to see how the Ravens deploy Smith now that Marcus Peters is in the fold, but he should see a considerable amount of tread even if it's not an every-snap role. In 2018, Smith recorded 45 tackles, nine pass breakups and two interceptions over 12 games.

