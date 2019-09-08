Coach John Harbaugh said Smith doesn't have a season-ending knee injury but will have an MRI on Monday, Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun reports.

Smith left in the first quarter of the season opener and didn't return. Although he's expected to return at some point this season, Monday's MRI will determine when that will be. This could be a major loss for the team's secondary, as Smith is the team's No. 2 corner. Expect Anthony Averett and Brandon Carr to see an uptick in usage if Smith sit out Week 2 versus the Cardinals.