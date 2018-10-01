Smith has completed his four-game suspension and is expected to be reinstated to the 53-man roster and play Sunday at Cleveland, Clifton Brown of the Ravens' official site reports.

The Baltimore defense has help up well without its top corner through the first quarter of the season, holding opposing passers to a league-worst 53.8 percent completion rate and a league-low 5.3 yards per attempt. That being said, Smith's return from suspension should only help the secondary, as the 30-year-old is typically tasked with shadowing the opposition's most dangerous receiver. Look for Smith to primarily battle with Jarvis Landry in the slot for much of the day in Week 5, leaving Brandon Carr and Marlon Humphrey to handle most of the snaps on the outside.