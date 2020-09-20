Smith (hip), who is listed as questionable for Sunday's game at Houston, is expected to play, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Smith played about a third of the Ravens' defensive snaps in the Week 1 win over the Browns while battling a back injury, but it was a different issue that affected him during the team's Week 2 practices. Still, he was able to put in limited practices Thursday and Friday, which looks like it may be enough for Smith to gain clearance for Sunday. Expect him to handle a relatively light snap count again, as Marcus Peters and Marlon Humphrey are locked in as the Ravens' top outside corners, while Tavon Young serves as Baltimore's primary slot corner.

