Smith (knee) is officially inactive for Sunday's game against the Seahawks.

Smith has been out since Week 1 with the injury and came into the game doubtful, so this news isn't a surprise. Anthony Averett and Brandon Carr will take the depth reps, and Smith will get an extra week to get healthy with the Ravens taking their bye for Week 8.

